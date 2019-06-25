HF Foods Group and B&R Global Holdings to merge

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) and B&R Global Holdings have entered into a merger agreement pursuant to which they will combine their operations.

At the closing of the merger, B&R Global Holdings will merge into HF Foods’s wholly owned subsidiary.

HF Foods will issue ~30.7M of its shares of common stock to the former shareholders of B&R Global Holdings as consideration for the transaction.

The combined business will serve in excess of 10,000 restaurants in 21 states and had revenues in excess of $800M in 2018.

The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019.