Micron call: NAND wafer cuts double, mixed Q4 guide

Update with Q4 guidance:

The Q4 view has revenue within $200M of $4.5B (consensus: $4.56B) and EPS within $0.07 of $0.45 (consensus: $0.70). Gross margin expected within 1.9% of 29% (consensus: 34.8%) and opex within $25M of $785M.

Original post: Micron (NASDAQ:MU) earnings call includes a further reduction to CY19 NAND wafer starts.

CY19 DRAM forecast has "healthy" Y/Y bit demand growth in H2 with mid-teens growth for the full year, compared to the mid-to-high teens predicted for the industry. The company plans to stick with its 5% idling of wafer starts.

CY19 NAND bit growth is expected in the mid-30% range compared to the high-30s expected by the industry. Micron targets its bit growth to approach that of the industry. The company is doubling its wafer start cuts from the 5% last quarter to 10%.

The post will update with more information from the call.