U.S. crude supply fell 7.5M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 7.54M barrels of oil for the week ending June 21, following an 812K-barrel draw in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 3.17M barrels and distillate inventories show a build of 150K barrels, while Cushing inventories show a draw of 1.26M barrels.

WTI crude moved higher to $58.51/bbl following the API data; today's Nymex settlement price was $57.83/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX