Buckeye buyout could boost payouts for top execs

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) executives would take home millions in golden parachute payments if they lose their positions as part of the company's upcoming acquisition, an SEC filing says.

BPL President and CEO Clark Smith would depart with $2.05M, followed by CFO Keith St. Clair with $1.22M and executive VPs Robert Malecky and Khalid Muslih each would receive ~$1.1M.

The execs also would pick up cash from the acceleration of various delayed equity compensation, regardless of their employment status after the deal closes, which would easily outweigh the cash severance and benefits.