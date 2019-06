Disney hires Netflix original-film chief for streaming

Disney (NYSE:DIS) has a key get for its upcoming high-stakes streaming offering, hiring away Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) director of Original Film, Deadline Hollywood reports.

Matt Brodlie will join Disney Plus as senior VP, International Content Development.

He'll be responsible for film and TV strategy for all non-U.S. markets, working with internal and external creatives as well as the direct-to-consumer and international regional teams.

At Netflix, Brodlie had responsibility for all original film acquisitions, playing a key role in popular Netflix titles including award films Roma and Mudbound.