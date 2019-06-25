MAX pilot sues Boeing for career damage, emotional and mental stress

An anonymous pilot is suing Boeing (NYSE:BA), alleging the company "demonstrated reckless indifference and conscious disregard for the flying public" in its development of the 737 MAX, according to CNN.

The lawsuit also accuses the Federal Aviation Administration of joining Boeing "in an unprecedented cover-up of the known design flaws of the MAX," which resulted in the fatal crashes of two MAX aircraft.

The unnamed Canadian pilot claims "significant lost wages, among other economic and non-economic damages" as a result of the grounding of the plane, as well as "severe emotional and mental stress when they were effectively forced to fly the MAX."

The lawsuit is filed as a class action, saying "more than 400" pilots potentially could join.