U.S. to lead oil output growth through 2030, says top COP economist

The U.S. will lead global oil production growth for at least another decade, and tight oil can continue to grow beyond the 2030s even at moderate prices, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) chief economist Helen Currie tells S&P Global Platts.

U.S. crude exports will keep rising too, and while they may face constraints at various times as Gulf Coast infrastructure is built, "we don't foresee those being permanent issues," Currie says. "There are plenty of projects along the Gulf Coast."

While some analysts have questioned whether global refining demand can support anticipated growth in U.S. light crude, Currie sees growing domestic demand in the form of announced expansions by Gulf Coast refineries and petrochemical plants.

Currie also expects higher demand for U.S. condensates and natural gas liquids from Europe, Latin America and Asia.