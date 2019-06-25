'The Office' will leave Netflix for NBC streaming in 2021

Widely expected but now official: NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will be taking back popular sitcom The Office from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in 2021, when its contract ends, to bring the program to its upcoming streaming service.

The Office, which ran on NBC from 2005 to 2013, is reportedly Netflix's most-watched show.

It will get a five-year exclusive run on NBCU's new service when it arrives in a couple of years.

NBC's ad-supported streaming offering is set to launch in the first quarter next year. It's expected to be free for pay TV subscribers and cost about $10/month for cord-cutters.

After hours: Comcast +0.7% ; Netflix +0.1% .

Updated 6:19 p.m.: Netflix makes an ad-related point in a tweet: "We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021."