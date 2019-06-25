GE, Vestas settle patent infringement dispute

General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) say they reached a settlement of all disputes related to multiple patent infringement claims in the U.S.

The cases, which began in 2017 and relate to technologies that enable turbines to manage grid faults, are all discontinued under the settlement, which includes "a cross-license to the patents-in-suit and their family members, as well as a confidential payment from Vestas to GE."

GE and Vestas are the two leading wind turbine providers in the U.S., controlling more than 80% of the U.S. wind turbine market.