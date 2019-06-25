FAA reassigns top managers in office overseeing Southwest Airlines - WSJ

The Federal Aviation Administration has removed three senior managers in the office overseeing Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), amid allegations by agency whistleblowers of lax safety enforcement, WSJ reports.

The Department of Transportation's inspector general reportedly has been looking into various safety issues for months, including maintenance documentation lapses by the airline that affected more than 100 of its jets and hazardous landing incidents.

The union representing FAA safety inspectors has complained to both FAA headquarters and congressional investigators about alleged management retaliation against inspectors who raised safety concerns, according to the report.