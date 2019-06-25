ComScore taps record low as Loop Capital frets dilution

ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) fell 18% and dropped to its all-time low today after Loop Capital Markets reacted to the company's private placement by slashing its price target.

The firm reduced its target to a Street-low $11 from $20; with today's slide, the target now implies 80% upside.

It pointed to dilution: Share count could go up between 13% and 22% if all warrants are exercised, though the cash increase offers some "cushion." But there's a high degree of uncertainty around the stock given the potential dilution and interim management.

While Loop joins most sell-side analysts in rating it a Hold, the stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.