Kinder Morgan's Permian Highway pipeline cleared by Texas judge

A Texas court judge today dismissed a lawsuit that sought to stop Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) $2B Permian Highway pipeline from being routed through Texas Hill Country.

The decision removes a challenge to the state's licensing process that lets gas pipeline companies determine their own route and acquire land without a landowner's consent.

A group of landowners and officials had sued to block construction, arguing the Texas Railroad Commission - the state's oil and gas regulator - failed to seek public input or properly supervise the routing of the 400-mile pipeline.

KMI had asked the court to throw out the landowners' lawsuit, arguing it was up to the state legislature, not the court, to change the pipeline permitting process.