Semis boosted by Micron earnings, Huawei workaround

Stronger-than-expected earnings from Micron Technologies (NASDAQ:MU) helped boost sentiment overnight, while the chipmaker stuck to its forecast of a second half rebound in the memory chip market resumed shipments to Huawei, sending shares up 10% premarket.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have also started shipping some components to the blacklisted Chinese tech giant after its lawyers studied export restrictions.

Even when businesses have headquarters in the U.S., they may be able, through ownership of overseas subsidiaries and operations, to classify their technology as foreign, according to Cross Research analyst Steven Fox.