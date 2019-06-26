Tesla close to all-time delivery record - Musk

"There is a lot of speculation regarding our vehicle deliveries this quarter," Elon Musk told employees in an email. "The reality is that we are on track to set an all-time record, but it will be very close. However, if we go all out, we can definitely do it!"

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has forecast it will deliver 90,000 to 100,000 cars in Q2 after handing over just 63,000 vehicles to customers in the first three months of the year.

Shares have slumped 34% YTD, in part due to demand concerns that Musk has repeatedly downplayed.