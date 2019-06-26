eBay hopes to upstage Amazon Prime Day

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has announced plans to hold a "Crash Sale" on July 15 to compete with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Day, which will offer discounts of up to 80% on a variety of products.

But unlike Amazon's 48-hour event, eBay is planning weeks of deals, culminating with its Crash Sale.

"If history repeats itself and Amazon crashes that day, eBay's wave of can't-miss deals on some of the season's top items will excite customers around the world," the online auction site wrote in its announcement.