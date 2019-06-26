Walmart to relist minority stake in Seiyu

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) aims to list its Japanese supermarket unit Seiyu, while keeping a majority stake in the business, saying it would accelerate its journey of "building a strong, innovative local value retailer both in-stores and online."

It follows on-and-off speculation the U.S. retail giant was looking to exit Japan, where it has struggled to grow.

Walmart first entered the Japanese market in 2002 by buying a 6% stake in Seiyu, and gradually built up its stake before a full takeover in 2008.