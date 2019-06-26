Johnson issues 'do or die' Brexit pledge

Boris Johnson has toughened his Brexit rhetoric with a "do or die" pledge to leave the European Union on Oct. 31.

He then said he would scrap Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement and seek a completely new deal before then, as minor changes would not satisfy him.

Not only has the EU said it will not reopen the withdrawal agreement, but the timetable would be extremely tight as parliament is in recess over the summer.

Sterling -0.2% to $1.2673.

