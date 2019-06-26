U.S.-China trade deal 90% complete - Mnuchin

"We were about 90% of the way there (with a trade deal with China) and I think there’s a path to complete this," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC, ahead of a big G20 meeting between President Xi and President Trump.

He's also hopeful an agreement could be struck by the end of the year but said "there needs to be the right efforts in place."

The outcome could be pivotal for financial markets that have been rattled by 18 months of trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

