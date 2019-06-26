ParcelPal announces partnership with Ontario craft brewery Cowbell

ParcelPal Technology (OTCPK:PTNYF) has signed a partnership with Ontario based craft brewery Cowbell Brewing Co.

President and CEO, Kelly Abbott states, "We are thrilled to be working with Cowbell on this vertical for our future expansion into Ontario. They have a very well recognized and established brand across the province. Using ParcelPal as an online ordering platform will help Cowbell increase inventory turnover and create an alternative sales channel. Customers will now be able to enjoy Cowbell product offerings without leaving the comfort of their homes."