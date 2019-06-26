Futures rise, Micron earnings boost tech

DJIA futures are ahead by 123 points, with stronger-than-expected earnings from Micron pushing Nasdaq futures up 0.8% , following a series of Fed comments that trimmed hopes of a big July rate cut and weighed down Wall Street benchmarks on Tuesday.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also helped sentiment overnight by stating a U.S.-China trade deal was "90% complete," adding "I think there's a path to complete this" when President Trump and Xi meet later this week at the G20 summit.

Oil is up 1.9% at $58.90/bbl, gold is 0.7% higher at $1410/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 2.02%.

