Liberty Latin America prices $350M of 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2024

Liberty Latin America (OTC:LILAB) has priced $350M of its 2.0% convertible Senior unsecured Notes due July 15, 2024 and granted initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $52.5M of notes.

The offering is expected to close on June 28.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.0% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on January 15, 2020.

The company expects to use ~$39.7M of the net proceeds to fund the cost of the capped call transactions and use the remaining funds for other general corporate purposes.

Approximately $6M of the net proceeds from the sale of the additional Notes wil be used to enter into additional capped call transactions and the remaining funds for other general corporate purposes.