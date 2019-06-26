Liberty Latin America prices $350M of 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2024

Liberty Latin America (OTC:LILAB) has priced $350M of its 2.0% convertible Senior unsecured Notes due July 15, 2024 and granted initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $52.5M of notes.
The offering is expected to close on June 28.
The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.0% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on January 15, 2020.
The company expects to use ~$39.7M of the net proceeds to fund the cost of the capped call transactions and use the remaining funds for other general corporate purposes.
Approximately $6M of the net proceeds from the sale of the additional Notes wil be used to enter into additional capped call transactions and the remaining funds for other general corporate purposes.
Now read: UniFirst Q3 2019 Earnings Preview »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox