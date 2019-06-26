Kaman sells Distribution segment to LittleJohn & Co. for $700M in cash

Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) to sell its Distribution segment to affiliates of Littlejohn & Co., LLC for $700M.

This transaction will strengthened balance sheet to further invest in high margin products, higher growth aerospace and engineered products businesses and enhance shareholder value.

The Aerospace Segment is expected to generate between $730M to $760M of revenue in FY2019.

The company expects to receive ~$600M in net proceeds from the transaction and it will be used to pay down ~$100M of debt and accelerate internal development efforts.

The transaction is expected to close in 3Q19.