Charter prices $1.25B senior secured notes

Charter Communications Operating, LLC and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp., subsidiaries of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has priced $1.25B of 5.125% senior secured notes due 2049 at a price of 99.880% of the aggregate principal amount.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to repay certain indebtedness, which may include the 5.000% Senior Notes due 2020 issued by Time Warner Cable, LLC and any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is July 10.

