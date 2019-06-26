Higher doses of Lilly's Trulicity successful in late-stage T2D study

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, AWARD-11, evaluating the safety and efficacy of weekly 3.0 mg and 4.5 mg doses of type 2 diabetes (T2D) med Trulicity (dulaglutide) compared to the current 1.5 mg weekly dose.

Results showed that the higher doses were superior to 1.5 mg in reducing HbA1C levels after 36 weeks. They also demonstrated superiority in weight reduction.

The safety and tolerability profile was consistent with the known profile of 1.5 mg.

The study will continue through week 52. The data will be submitted for presentation at future medical conference.

Lilly plans to file marketing applications in Q4.