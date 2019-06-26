General Mills edges higher after profit beat

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) reports FQ4 EPS ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts on sales growth of 6.9%.

Price/mix added three points of growth, while the impact of F/X lopped off two points.

Organic net sales fell 1% during the quarter on lower volume. Organic net sales declines in North America Retail and Europe & Australia segments were partially offset by growth in convenience stores & foodservice and Asia & Latin America.

Adjusted operating profit rose 5% on a constant currency basis due primarily to the addition of Blue Buffalo.

General Mills says FY20 targets include organic net sales increasing 1% to 2% and constant-currency adjusted operating profit rising 2% to 4%. Constant-currency adjusted EPS is expected to increase 3% to 5% vs. consensus +3.1%.

Shares of General Mills are up 0.56% premarket to $54.00.

