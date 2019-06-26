Wedbush cautious on Tesla into deliveries update

Wedbush lowers its Q2 unit delivery forecast on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to 84K from 88K to reflect its view on demand.

"We continue to believe the biggest overhang around the story is Tesla's ability to hit its overall unit guidance for 2019 of 360k to 400k units as this will be the telling tale of demand trends as Tesla is now a 'demand story' rather than a production story," writes analyst Dan Ives. He thinks Tesla hitting 275K Model 3 deliveries during the year would be viewed as a success.

Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on Tesla and price target of $230. The consensus sell-side rating on Tesla is Hold.