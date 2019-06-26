Translate Bio receives FDA clearance for early-stage OTC trial

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) has received FDA clearance to proceed with a single-ascending dose (SAD) Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MRT5201 in adult patients with ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency.

The Company submitted an IND application in December 2018, which the FDA placed on clinical hold, pending additional preclinical toxicology data.

The FDA has removed the clinical hold and will allow the Company to move forward with a SAD clinical trial. Additional preclinical studies will be required to support future clinical development of MRT5201, including a MAD clinical trial.

MRT5201 in an mRNA therapeutic designed to induce liver cells to produce the fully functional OTC enzyme.

