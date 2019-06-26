Leerink upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) initiated with Sector Weight rating at KeyBanc.

Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) initiated with Outperform rating and $6 (264% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings (NYSEMKT:MTNB) initiated with Buy rating and $4 (398% upside) pride target at H.C. Wainwright.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) initiated with Buy rating and $6 (471% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 7% premarket.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) initiated with Buy rating and $40 (174% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) initiated with Buy rating and $28 (39% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) initiated with Buy rating and $22 (105% upside) price target at Citigroup.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) initiated with Buy rating and $4 (178% upside) price target at Maxim Group.