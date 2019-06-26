UBS steps to the sidelines on State Street

UBS analyst Brennan Hawken cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) to neutral from buy as confidence in its ability to overcome headwinds fades.

Cuts price target to $58 from $68; average price target of $69.

Sees earnings estimates as still too high even as valuation reflects a tough past year.

Sees a net interest margin squeeze as CD issuance exerts upward pressure on deposit costs while rates fall.

Trims 2019, 2020 earnings estimates on weaker net interest income and servicing-fee rate pressure.

In the past six months, State Street has fallen 6.3% vs. financial sector median rose 10%.

Quant rating Neutral, Sell-side average rating Outperform (7 Buy, 4 Outperform, 10 Hold, 1 Underperform)