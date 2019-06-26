Kraft Heinz to lean on zero-base budgeting

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) CEO Mauricio Patricio says in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that the food company won't sell any brands in the coming months and doesn't plan any quick acquisitions.

Instead, Kraft will continue to keep a close eye on costs to help free up money for more marketing and new product development.

"The zero-base budgeting that I love isn’t about cutting costs," states Patricio. "It’s about questioning your costs everyday."

Shares of Kraft are down 29% YTD.