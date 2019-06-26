Plug set to report impressive second quarter

"Plug Power on Pace for Largest Second Quarter in Company History," reads a press release headline from Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG).

The company is on track to deploy approximately 2,000 fuel cell units to a variety of new customers and for expansions of many existing customer programs. The deployment volumes equate to an approximately 70% increase from the prior year second quarter.

Plug also remains on target to meet full year guidance of $235M-$245M in gross billings and positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2019.