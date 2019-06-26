Microsoft, Amazon have 50/50 JEDI shot - Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) "steady and impressive progress" has "significantly narrowed" its gap with cloud competitor Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Ives thinks the companies have a 50/50 chance for the $10B winner-takes-all Pentagon cloud contract instead of the runaway Amazon victory that was expected.

The analyst notes that Amazon's HQ2 in Virginia in "the shadow of the Pentagon" was a "well-timed move" that could help AMZN.

Yesterday, the Pentagon said the JEDI contract winner would be announced in late August.