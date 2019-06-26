Detroit automakers eye $100K pickups

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is in the process of rolling out a new version of its heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado featuring the new High Country trim package that could become the first U.S. pickup to list for six figures, according to CNBC.

Ford's (NYSE:F) Limited edition of its F-Series Super Duty truck can run at about $95K when fully loaded.

Pickup trucks have been major profit contributors for the Detroit automakers, due in part to the willingness of drivers to pay up for quality.

"For people who make their living spending all their time in one of these trucks, they’re not afraid to spend the money to get the best truck they can buy," notes AutoTrends Consulting analyst Joe Phillippi.

GM and Ford making the jump to a $100K sticker price on deluxe pickup models isn't seen by other analysts as risky.