Health Canada approves Theralase's amended CTA for NMIBC study

Health Canada has issued a No Objection Letter ("NOL") to Theralase Technologies (OTCQX:TLTFF) for an amended Clinical Trial Application ("CTA") for its Phase II Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("NMIBC") clinical study ("Phase II Study").

The amended CTA was submitted for an optimized design of the TLC-3200 medical laser system ("Study Device") and is subject to Investigational Testing Authorization ("ITA") by Health Canada and Review Ethics Board ("REB") approval by each Study II site before being used in the Phase II Study.

The amended CTA will not impede the Phase II Study as patients will continue to be treated with the Study Drug and Study Device under the current CTA, ITA and REB approvals.

The Study Device will be used to activate the PDC TLD-1433 ("Study Drug") in the bladder in the Phase II Study.