B.O.S receives $870K order for a robotic system

B.O.S Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) has received order worth $870K for a robotic system from a U.S. manufacturer.

The order is expected to be delivered by 4Q19.

Yuval Viner, BOS' Co-CEO, stated: “There is a considerable opportunity to grow sales of our robotic solutions in the United States and we are launching targeted sales and marketing strategy to capture these opportunities. This includes increased technical and marketing support to our existing and new sales representatives in the U.S. as well as expanding our presence at multiple trade shows.”