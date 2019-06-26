New Residential preferred stock offering prices for $135M gross proceeds

New Residential Investment's (NYSE:NRZ) offering of 5.4M shares of 7.50% series A fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred stock prices with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share for gross proceeds of ~$135M.

Offering is expected to close on July 2, 2019.

Granted greenshoe option for up to an additional 810,000 shares of preferred.

Intends to apply to list the preferred stock on the NYSE under the symbol "NRZ PR A."

