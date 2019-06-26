IQWiG publishes Novocure's Optune report for GBM

The German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Healthcare, or IQWiG, has published Novocure's (NASDAQ:NVCR) rapid report concluding that, based on a review of its EF-14 phase 3 trial, patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) lived longer when treated with Optune in addition to standard chemotherapy.

This positive conclusion will help Novocure to secure national reimbursement for Optune in Germany.

National reimbursement decision for Optune in Germany anticipated in 2020.

As the review process advances, Novocure will continue to bill payers for individual cases. Each case is evaluated individually on its merits and under the payer’s specific rules for such cases.