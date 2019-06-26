Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts

Airlines and regulators are gathering at a closed-door summit in Montreal today to exchange views on steps needed for a safe and coordinated return of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) grounded 737 MAX jets following two deadly crashes.

The meeting, organized by industry trade group IATA, comes as airlines grapple with the financial impact of a global grounding of nearly 400 737 MAX jets that has lasted three months.

Boeing has yet to formally submit proposed 737 MAX software and training updates to the FAA, which will kick-start a recertification process that could take weeks.