BP offshore drilling plan OK'd by Mexico regulator

Mexico's oil regulator approves a $97M plan for drilling in an offshore area operated by BP and partner Total (NYSE:TOT) in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

The four-year exploration plan covers a 700K sq. km shallow water block, located north of the coast of Tabasco state.

BP's contract is one of more than 100 awarded since a sweeping energy reform was finalized in 2014, but the current government of Pres. has suspended all future auctions, favoring a larger role for the Pemex national oil company.