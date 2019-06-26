Evine Live to focus on new media growth strategy

Evine Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) says a review of strategic alternatives by the board determined the interests of the company's shareholders are best served by focusing on the execution of the new interactive media growth strategy that was previously announced.

"The appointment of Tim Peterman as CEO along with the recent strategic investment from The Invicta Watch Group have strongly positioned Evine to capture the opportunities we see in the future of video commerce and interactive media," says Chairman Landel Hobbs on the future direction of Evine Live.

Source: Press Release