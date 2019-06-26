Union Gaming expects Eldorado Resorts to bounce back

Union Gaming thinks Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) has been oversold since news of the Caesars deal broke early on Monday.

"The sharp move, likely driven in part by some technicals as well, created a little panic and excess selling," notes analyst John DeCree.

DeCree and team expect ERI shares to bounce back sooner than later and view current valuation as a bargain given the long-term upside potential in 2021 and beyond.

Union Gaming's price target of $60 on Eldorado reps 37% upside potential and is above the consensus sell-side PT of $58.22.