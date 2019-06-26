Sibanye sells majority stake in Canadian palladium-copper project

Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) agrees to sell a 51% stake in its Marathon palladium and copper project in northern Ontario to Generation Mining (OTCPK:GENMF).

SBGL will receive C$3M (US$2.28M) in up-front proceeds and 11M shares in Generation Mining, amounting to a 12.9% equity stake; Generation will become majority owner and operator in the project adjacent to Lake Superior and form a joint venture with SBGL.

Generation also will have the right to earn an additional 29% stake within four years by making total cash expenditures of at least C$10M and delivering a preliminary economic assessment.