Coca-Cola eyes coffee move in India

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is in exclusive talks to pick up a large stake in Indian coffee chain Café Coffee Day, according to Economic Times.

A deal would give Coca-Cola "significant scale" in the fast-growing café business in India due to CCD's retail footprint of 1,750 cafes.

Coca-Cola's growing coffee ambitions led it buy U.K. coffee chain Costa Coffee last year.

The development could be of interest to Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), which operates about 140 outlets in India through a joint venture with Tata Global Beverages (OTC:TTAEY).