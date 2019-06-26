Valley National Bancorp acquires Oritani Financial

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to acquire Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) for $740M.

Each Oritani Financial shareholders will receive 1.60 common shares of Valley National Bancorp.

The combined company at close is expected to have approximately $38B in assets, $30B in loans, $29B in deposits, and 245 branches across New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama.

The acquisition is expected to close late in 4Q19.

In conjunction with the closing of this transaction, Valley is planning on restructuring ~$635M of higher cost FHLB borrowings.

The merger, combined with debt restructuring will be immediately neutral to slightly accretive to EPS and tangible book value while increasing Tier 1 Common Equity by over 50 bps.

The company currently estimate 50% cost-savings, in addition to those related to legacy Oritani benefit plans, there has been no assumption of expense synergies due to branch closures, despite Valley and Oritani having 100% of their respective branches within a 3-mile radius of a competing branch.

