Beyond Meat goes national with ground beef alternative

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) says its Beyond Beef product will hit retail shelves nationwide later this week.

Beyond Beef is described as a new plant-based ground meat made without GMOs, soy or gluten.

The company says Beyond Beef is designed to be used in the same recipes as traditional ground beef and is packed with 20 grams of protein per 4 ounce serving at only 25% the saturated fat level than traditional ground beef. Most taste tests from consumer review sites have come in positive.

Shares of Beyond Meat are up 4.98% premarket, despite already jumping 9% off last week's preliminary report that Beyond Beef would be sold at several grocery chains including Whole Foods, Wegmans, HEB and Atlanta-area Kroger stores.

Source: Press Release