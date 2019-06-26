Gemphire down 6% on uneven results from POC study of gemcabene

Thinly traded nano cap Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) is down 6% premarket in reaction to results from five-subject open-label proof-of-concept (POC) study evaluating gemcabene in patients with a rare inherited fatty tissue disorder called familial partial lipodystrophy (FPLD).

The average baseline triglyceride (trig) level was 587.3 mg/dL (>150 mg/dL is considered healthy). All participants received 300 mg of gemcabene each day for 12 weeks, then either 300 mg/day or 600 mg/day for another 12 weeks.

The median change in trig level was -19.6% but the range was +40.4 to -52.9%. Three patients experienced decreases while two increased. Four patients completed treatment and one discontinued at week 22.

The company says it will continue to analyze the data.

It is working with Ladenburg Thalmann on exploring strategic alternatives, adding that it is making progress with the preclinical studies requested by the FDA to address the partial clinical hold on gemcabene.