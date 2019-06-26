Alcoa to sell minority stake in rolling mill JV to Saudi's Ma’aden

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) says it is amending its joint venture with Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden, selling its interest in the Ma'aden Rolling Co. can and auto sheet mill for $100M while retaining its interest in the venture's bauxite, alumina and aluminum businesses.

The deal releases Alcoa from all future Ma'aden Rolling obligations, including its $295M sponsor support of MRC debt and its share of any future MRC cash requirements.

Alcoa will retain its 25.1% stake in the JV's bauxite mine and alumina refinery as well as the aluminum smelter and cast house, while Ma’aden will continue to own a 74.9% interest.