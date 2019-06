MU, PLUG among premarket gainers

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) +39% on being acquired by Extreme Networks.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) +11% on FY result.

Marathon Patent (NASDAQ:MARA) +11% .

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) +10% as it is set to report impressive second quarter.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) +9% on positive analyst upgrade.

Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) +9% .

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +8% .

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) +6% .

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) +6% on going national with ground beef alternative.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) +5% on offering Phun utility token globally.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) +5% on complete enrollment of VGX-3100 phase 3 Trial for the treatment of HPV-Related Cervical Pre-cancer.