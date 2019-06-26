Inovio completes enrollment in late-stage of VGX-3100 in HPV; shares up 5% premarket

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) has completed target enrollment of 198 participants for its Phase 3 registration trial ("REVEAL 1") of VGX-3100, a DNA-based immunotherapy being tested to treat cervical dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus (HPV).

A confirmatory Phase 3 trial (REVEAL 2) is currently enrolling with FDA submission expected in 2021.

The primary endpoint of the Phase 3 study is regression of cervical HSIL and virologic clearance of HPV 16 and/or HPV 18 in the cervix.

The studies will evaluate cervical tissue changes at approx. 9 months after beginning a three dose regimen administered at months 0, 1, and 3.