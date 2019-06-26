Target +1.3% after unveiling two-day deals event

Target (NYSE:TGT) is taking dead aim at Amazon Prime Day with its Target Deal Days event overlapping on July 15-16.

The retailer says deals on top national and only-at-Target brands will be offered across categories like home and apparel. Target also reminds that no membership is required.

Last year, Target generated one of its biggest online sales days of the year with a one-day sale that competed directly with Amazon Prime Day.

In general, retail analysts see Amazon, Target and Walmart increasing market share during the July shopping event at the expense of smaller chains.

TGT +1.26% premarket to $86.78.

Source: Press Release